Joann Gay Peterson

BUHL — Joann Gay Peterson (Deuel), 66, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a difficult battle with cardiomyopathy on November 13, 2021, in Auburn, Washington. A family graveside service is scheduled for Friday, February 11, 2022, at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Reception to follow in the Idaho Pizza meeting room, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Harry Eugene Clark

BURLEY — Harry Eugene Clark, 83, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his family and his companion Boots. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at The Truth Tabernacle Church in Burley, with Rev. Quinn Yarbrough officiating. Viewings will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, and for one hour before the service, both at The Truth Tabernacle Church. Burial will take place at the Declo Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Myra Ann Lively

BUHL — Myra Ann Lively passed away February 4, 2022, in Buhl. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you send them to the Buhl Senior Center, West End Men’s Association, or a charity of your choice. God’s blessing to you all. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Myra’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Clarence Delbert McGuire

TWIN FALLS — Clarence Delbert McGuire, of Twin Falls, a devoted husband, an amazing daddy, grandfather, loving brother, and faithful friend passed away peacefully at his home on February 1, 2022, at the age of 90. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. February 12 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Internment will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 14 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

DeLoris Hahn Thaete

RUPERT — DeLoris Hahn Thaete was born July 2, 1926, at the Twin Falls County Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. Private family burial services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary

Michael Francis Taylor

RICHFIELD — Michael Francis Taylor, 60, of Jerome, passed away peacefully in Salt Lake City February 3, 2022, from complications of open-heart surgery. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 PM Friday, February 11, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone. Graveside service will conclude at the Richfield Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Michael’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Diana Killgore

TWIN FALLS — Diana Killgore, 84, passed away at home in Twin Falls with her husband, Roy, by her side. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0