Virginia V. Dillon Farnsworth
JEROME—Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday March 20, 2021, in the Jerome LDS 7th Ward, 50 East 100 South, Jerome, with Bishop Randy Tolman officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary of Jerome.
Leonard Ingalls
RUPERT — Veterans rites will start at 6 p.m. before a viewing for friends and family until 8 p.m. Saturday March 20, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Lindsey Rose Moon
HEYBURN — Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Heyburn First Ward, 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Richard John Stosich
TWIN FALLS — Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints First Ward Chapel, 847 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, with a viewing one hour prior to service. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Paul Cemetery, Paul. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Richard’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Ramiro Tovar
RUPERT — Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church and a viewing with a rosary will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jaléa Williams
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. March 20th at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. The family has encouraged you to please share your special memory of Jaléa in the form of a written story to be collected at the service, or on the Share Book of Memories found by visiting Jaléa’s memory page at whitereynoldschapel.com
Luther Lee “Pete” White
MALTA — Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday March 23 at the Malta LDS ward chapel with a viewing 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 22 and 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.