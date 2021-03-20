Virginia V. Dillon Farnsworth

JEROME—Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday March 20, 2021, in the Jerome LDS 7th Ward, 50 East 100 South, Jerome, with Bishop Randy Tolman officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary of Jerome.

Leonard Ingalls

RUPERT — Veterans rites will start at 6 p.m. before a viewing for friends and family until 8 p.m. Saturday March 20, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Lindsey Rose Moon

HEYBURN — Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Heyburn First Ward, 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.

Richard John Stosich