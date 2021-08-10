Linda Steed Kindblade

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 11th, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.

Loretta Carol McDougal

GOODING—On July 31, 2021, Loretta “Carol” McDougal peacefully passed away at her home in Gooding, Idaho, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Services will conclude at the chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com .

Glen Robert Kunau

BURLEY—Glen Robert Kunau, a lifelong resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, at the age of 97. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12, at the United Methodist Church, located at 450 East 27th Street, in Burley, with Reverend Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Following the service, burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:50 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.