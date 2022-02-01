Steve Ford

TWIN FALLS — Steven Ford, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away January 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dolores Arlene Rork

GOODING—Our beloved grandmother, Dolores Arlene Rork, 92 of Gooding, Idaho passed away on January 21, 2022. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life for extended family and friends will be announced at a later date.

Maxine Adams

BURLEY—Maxine Adams, an 85-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, February 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The burial will be in Oakley Cemetery. Family and friends will be welcomed from 5 until 7 PM Monday, January 31, and from 10 until 10:45 AM Tuesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Ralph Von Dohln “Ralphie” Maughan

TWIN FALLS—Ralph Von Dohln “Ralphie” Maughan gained his angel wings on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation will be held on February 2, 2022, from 11:00 AM till 1:00 P.M., with the Funeral Service starting at 1:00 P.M. Following the services the family will host a memorial reception at the Turf Club located in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. (208) 944-3373 www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.

James William Wright

TWIN FALLS—James William Wright, age 87, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, February 3, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with a viewing from 10:30 to 11 AM prior to the service. Condolences and to view the live stream of the service please visit James’s tribute page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Johnny Albert Ulrich

TWIN FALLS — Johnny Albert Ulrich, of Twin Falls, died peacefully at his home on January 23, 2022. John’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls with a viewing on Friday, February 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Joshua Hans Joseph Thorne

TWIN FALLS—Joshua Hans Joseph Thorne, aged 46, died January 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. A memorial funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2055 Filer Ave. E.) in Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Josh’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com

