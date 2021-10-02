Johnny Lloyd Hanchey Sr. of Twin Falls stepped into eternity on September 14, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at Eternal Life Christian Center, 451 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls, on October 2, 2021, with graveside service following at 3732 E. 3600 N., Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Eternal Life Christian Center Missions Department. Johnny’s passion and heart was seeing those that were lost find Jesus. Viewing—October 2—12:30 to 1:45 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center) Celebration—October 2nd—2 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center).

Margie “Marge” Ruth Hoops

TWIN FALLS—Visitation will also be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 847 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, with funeral services being held at 11 AM at the church. Graveside and interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery where Marge will be laid to rest beside her daughter, Angela. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Marge’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyhome.com For those unable to attend the services the following is a zoom link that can be used to virtually attend the funeral services: Service will be live-streamed on Zoom. Meeting ID: 748-815-8781 Passcode: 12345