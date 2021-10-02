Douglas Monte Davis
BUHL — Douglas Monte Davis, 86, died September 22, 2021, in Buhl, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Ave., Buhl. Grave dedication will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Monte’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Jeana Lea Fowler
JEROME — Jeana Lea Fowler, 47, of Twin Falls, died peacefully with her son and her husband by her side September 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. A celebration of Jeana’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeana’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Joyce Ruth Goodrich
TWIN FALLS — Joyce Ruth Goodrich passed away of natural causes at the age of 94 on September 13, 2021. Memorial services will be held at the Rosenau Funeral Home. 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be in the Hazelton Cemetery afterward.
Johnny Lloyd Hanchey Sr.
Johnny Lloyd Hanchey Sr. of Twin Falls stepped into eternity on September 14, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at Eternal Life Christian Center, 451 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls, on October 2, 2021, with graveside service following at 3732 E. 3600 N., Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Eternal Life Christian Center Missions Department. Johnny’s passion and heart was seeing those that were lost find Jesus. Viewing—October 2—12:30 to 1:45 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center) Celebration—October 2nd—2 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center).
Margie “Marge” Ruth Hoops
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will also be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 847 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, with funeral services being held at 11 AM at the church. Graveside and interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery where Marge will be laid to rest beside her daughter, Angela. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Marge’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyhome.com For those unable to attend the services the following is a zoom link that can be used to virtually attend the funeral services: Service will be live-streamed on Zoom. Meeting ID: 748-815-8781 Passcode: 12345
Arthur “Rooster” Ray Baily
HANSEN—Services will be held 3:00 p.m. October 4, 2021 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E, Twin Falls with a viewing prior to services at St. Edwards from 1:00-3:00p.m. Due to circumstances with Coronavirus there will be no dinner or gathering after the funeral.
David Worth Kinyon
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with interment to follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Robert Manning Nielsen
RUPERT—Robert Manning Nielsen, a 77-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery where military rites will be presented by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Donald Lent
TWIN FALLS—Donald Lent, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away September 26, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 12 Noon until 2 P.M. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
LaRee Mae (Higley) Dudley
MT. HOME—LaRee Mae (Higley) Dudley, age 88, of Mountain Home, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her cabin in Pine. A viewing will be held at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, at 12:00 (Noon) and burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home.