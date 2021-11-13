Carmen Rae (Moline) Fortin

Carmen Rae (Moline) Fortin, 56, of Burley, passed away on October 20, 2021, at her home. A brief memorial service will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Road in Boise at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021 — the anniversary of her marriage to her late husband.

Norman Jay Swainston

Norman Jay Swainston, age 94, of Nampa, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his home in Nampa. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, followed by a graveside service at 12 Noon, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military Rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Ronald William Watson

Ronald William Watson passed away on October 11, 2021, at the age of 82 from complications of infection at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. His service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Twin Falls, at noon on November 13, 2021. A private burial for Ron & Miriam will be held at Sunset Memorial Park at 11 a.m. for the family.

John Burris (J.B.) Thomason

A long-time resident of Jerome, John Burris (J.B.) Thomason, 91, died of natural causes at home surrounded by his family and friends. The family will greet friends from 10—11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. A brief service will be held following at 11 a.m. Services conclude at the chapel. Condolences can be left for the family at demaraysjerome.com

