Roberta M. Lancaster
SHOSONE — Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Friends may leave condolences at demaraysjerome.com
Lois Lucille Sanford
PAUL — Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery. Memorial services for George Sanford will also be held at this time. George passed away at home December 23, 2020. His services will include military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dana Leon “Dr. Dan” Nofziger
BUHL — Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl. Out of respect to Dan’s grandchildren who are too young to be vaccinated and other members of the community who may be unvaccinated, the family respectfully requests that all who attend wear masks. If you don’t have one, some will be available at the door. If you are uncomfortable with masking or unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed on the Farmer Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dan’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
LeRoy Frank Twitchell
JEROME — Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with a viewing beginning at noon, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Valley Baptist Church, 390 N State St., Hagerman. Military honors will conclude at the Hagerman Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LeRoy’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
David Stanley Palmer
TWIN FALLS — Services will be held at 2 p.m. May 29, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ike Kistler Safe House or a charity of your choice.
Chester James Moore
TWIN FALLS — There will be a viewing from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Park’s Funeral Home. Friends and family are all invited to a celebration of life, which will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 at Rock Creek Park. Please bring a covered finger food dish. Memories and condolences may be shared on Jimmy’s Memorial Page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Dean VanAmburg
GOODING — Dean VanAmburg passed away October 19, 2020, in his home in Gooding. We are now ready to have a celebration of life for Dean. It will be held at noon Sunday, May 30 at his gravesite in Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. The informal gathering will be in Row 10, Section I—just inside the entrance to the cemetery. A reception will follow at his home at 1 p.m. Please RSVP to Devanambu@aol.com and ask for directions, if needed. Reflections, condolences and photos are still welcome and can be passed on to the family on his tribute page at demarayfuneralservice.com/obituary/Dean-VanAmburg.