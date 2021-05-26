Roberta M. Lancaster

Lois Lucille Sanford

PAUL — Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery. Memorial services for George Sanford will also be held at this time. George passed away at home December 23, 2020. His services will include military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Dana Leon “Dr. Dan” Nofziger

BUHL — Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl. Out of respect to Dan’s grandchildren who are too young to be vaccinated and other members of the community who may be unvaccinated, the family respectfully requests that all who attend wear masks. If you don’t have one, some will be available at the door. If you are uncomfortable with masking or unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed on the Farmer Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dan’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.