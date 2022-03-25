Shirley D Peterson Anderson

WENDELL — Shirley D Peterson Anderson, 98, of Wendell, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at home in Wendell. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wendell; viewing will be at 10 a.m. prior to service. Burial will be in the Wendell Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions and/or donations may be made to the Meals on Wheels Program at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E., Wendell, ID 83355. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Bradley Wayne Bandy

BURLEY — Brad W. Bandy, 74, passed away on the first day of spring, March 20, 2022, in Burley and was reunited with his father, mother and two brothers. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with military rites performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group to conclude the service. Family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Barbara Ravenscroft Fagg

RUPERT — Barbara Ravenscroft Fagg passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2022. A viewing will be held at Cornelison Funeral Home in Pocatello on March 25 from noon to 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian, Rupert. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbara’s name to: P.E.O. Chapter BJ, Meg Long, 355 Spoon, Pocatello, ID 83204.

Gilbert “Gil” Arthur Long Jr.

BURLEY — Gilbert “Gil” Arthur Long Jr., 79, of Burley, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello from injuries suffered in a vehicular accident. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pella First Ward, 152 W. 400 S., Burley, with military rites performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group to conclude the service. Family and friends will be received at the church prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Burial will be in Pella Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Richard Thomas Neu

BUHL — Richard Thomas Neu, 54, passed away March 12, 2022, in Twin Falls following a heart attack. A celebration of life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Friday, March 25 at 11 a.m. He will be interned at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl.

Gustave Eric Oman

MALTA — Gustave Eric Oman, 78, of Malta, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Yost Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Margaret (Peggy) Barton Wilson

NAMPA — Margaret (Peggy) Barton Wilson left this mortal life to join her Heavenly Father and Mother, Savior Jesus Christ, and countless other family and friends awaiting her love and light on Friday, March 18, 2022. A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, March 25 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Carey, 20498 N. Main St.). A viewing will be held at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with internment following services at the Carey Cemetery. Flowers and condolences may be offered through Canyon Floral (Twin Falls), Russon Mortuary (Syracuse, Utah), or received at the church on Friday. Services will be streamed online at russonmortuary.com/obituaries/margaret-wilson/12760. In memory of Margaret, take a special moment to appreciate nature, cherish family and show love.

Marlene Armes

BUHL — Marlene Armes, 89, of Buhl, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Buhl. A celebration of Marlene’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marlene’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Troy Ray Mitchell

TWIN FALLS — Troy R. Mitchell, 82, of Filer, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, with final internment to follow at Filer Cemetery. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Colleen Vollmer

TWIN FALLS — Colleen Vollmer of Twin Falls was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She left this world on March 19, 2022, at age 82. A celebration of Colleen’s life will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caring staff at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s fourth floor.

Lydia Yoder

TWIN FALLS – On March 11, 2022, Lydia Yoder passed away peacefully at Canyons Retirement Center in Twin Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Rosenau Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Rahe, Zion Lutheran Church, Holyoke, Colorado, and Rev. Paul Johnson, Peace Lutheran Church, Filer, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Frank Chidichimo

TWIN FALLS — Frank Chidichimo passed away on the morning of March 7, 2022, in Twin Falls. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with inurnment to be held at the Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Billy Arlen Gibson

BOISE — Billy Arlen Gibson went to glory on March 2, 2022. Graveside military honors and a short program will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise at 2 p.m. on March 29, 2022; immediately followed by a repast at Eagle Christian Church at 3 p.m. where you are invited to share memories of Billy and join us in sharing his favorite music. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Billy’s name to the activities department at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 320 Collins Road, Boise, ID 83702.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0