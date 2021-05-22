Elaine Lorraine James (Throckmorton)
RUPERT — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where a viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Willard Raymond Jones
JEROME — A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave.
Jo Ann Keith
TWIN FALLS — Jo Ann Keith passed away peacefully April 21, 2021, at her home in Issaquah, Washington, where she had resided for the past five and a half years. The family would like to invite family friends to a happy hour toast to Jo Ann at 4: 30 p.m. May 22 at Rock Creek Restaurant.
Charles Walter McBride
TWIN FALLS — A short service will be held at 1 p.m. May 22, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls. There is a live website if you cannot attend and would like to view the service, go to his obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com and click on the link.
Paul D. Mills
TWIN FALLS — A service to honor Paul will be held graveside at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Keith Elmer Taylor
OAKLEY — Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Oakley Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A video tribute may be viewed at larkinmortuary.com/obituary/view/keith-taylor-67 or at morrisonfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert
Howard Donaldson
CALDWELL — He will be remembered at an open house from 10-2 Sunday, May 23 at 14975 Master’s Drive, Caldwell. Memorials can be made to The Rock of Homedale, 15777 Quartz Lane, Wilder, Idaho, 83676.
Vivien Mae Lampe
TWIN FALLS — Vivien Mae Lampe, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Visitation for Vivien will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. One additional hour of visitation will be held from 9 -10 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. at the church. Private Inurnment will be held at a later time at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Vivien’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lloyd Earl Miller
TWIN FALLS — Lloyd Earl Miller, 43, of Twin Falls, passed away May 18, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with a viewing beginning at noon, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. For additional information and to share memories with the family, please visit Lloyd’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Joe Norris
TWIN FALLS — Joe Norris, 53, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home May 16, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. May 25, 2021, at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
James E. Pratt
TWIN FALLS — James E. Pratt, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away May 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. He was surrounded by his loving family. Visitation for James will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, with funeral services from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the funeral home. Graveside and military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on James’ memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lois Lucille Sanford
PAUL—Lois Lucille Sanford, 85, of Paul passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Paul Cemetery. Memorial. Services for George Sanford will also be held at this time. George passed away at home December 23, 2020. His services will include Military Rites, provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.