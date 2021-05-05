Harvey “Jack” Bell

JEROME — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Florence “Evelyn” Brashears Phillips

Jerome — A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Krishan Lynn Anderson

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. May 7, 2021, at the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls. If desired, contributions in Krishan’s memory can be made to the Mountain Humane Animal Shelter in Hailey.

Evelyn Barnes

BURLEY — Services will be held Friday, May 7. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley.

Ron W. Janson