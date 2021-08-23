JEROME—A Celebration of Life to honor the life of Ted James Burton will be held on Saturday, August 28th from 4-6 p.m. at the Jerome Country Club at 649 Golf Course Road Jerome, ID 83338. Come ready to have fun, share stories, cocktails, and food.

Margaret “Maggie” Ann Livingston passed away of natural causes on July 26, 2021, at the age of 90. A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.—117 6th Ave. W, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Margaret’s memorial webpage at ww.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Beverly Jean Mason

TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life for Beverly Jean Mason and you are invited to attend. It will be held on Saturday, August 28, at 10:15 a.m. at the City Park on the 4th Avenue side in a shady spot.

Byron S. Webb

SHOSHONE—Byron S. Webb, 52 of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday August 18, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 28, 2021 at 11am at the Maurice St. LDS Chapel in Twin Falls with a visitation starting an hour prior to the services. A graveside service will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

