Ridale Blincoe Avery
PAUL—A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, at the Paul Pine Chapel located within the Paul Cemetery, at 550 W. 100 N in Rupert. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice.
Nadine Woodruff
BUHL — Nadine Messley Woodruff of Buhl, Idaho, went to be with our Lord, August 12, 2021, at River Rock Assisted Living. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Visions in Nadine’s name, 1770 Parkview Dr. Twin Falls, Idaho, or a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Nadine’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Paula Nelson
RUPERT—Paula Nelson, 68, of Rupert, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at her home. A viewing will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. Burial will follow the mass at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Ted James Burton
JEROME—A Celebration of Life to honor the life of Ted James Burton will be held on Saturday, August 28th from 4-6 p.m. at the Jerome Country Club at 649 Golf Course Road Jerome, ID 83338. Come ready to have fun, share stories, cocktails, and food.
Margaret “Maggie” Ann Livingston passed away of natural causes on July 26, 2021, at the age of 90. A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.—117 6th Ave. W, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Margaret’s memorial webpage at ww.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Beverly Jean Mason
TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life for Beverly Jean Mason and you are invited to attend. It will be held on Saturday, August 28, at 10:15 a.m. at the City Park on the 4th Avenue side in a shady spot.
Byron S. Webb
SHOSHONE—Byron S. Webb, 52 of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday August 18, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 28, 2021 at 11am at the Maurice St. LDS Chapel in Twin Falls with a visitation starting an hour prior to the services. A graveside service will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.