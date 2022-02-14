Alma Card Clark

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Fourth Ward, 515 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the funeral, at the church.

John Robert Evans

BURLEY — John Robert Evans, beloved husband, devoted father, and loyal friend to many, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, after a day of skiing, catching the last chairlift on his favorite home slopes. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, at Leavitt’s Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, Utah, where the recitation of the holy Rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 E. 5550 S., Ogden, Utah, with The Rev. Father Charles Cummings as celebrant. A second viewing for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, February 18, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley. The recitation of the holy Rosary will begin at 11:30 a.m. immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 12:15 p.m. with The Rev. Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant. Burial will follow at Pella Cemetery in Burley. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Joseph Catholic Schools, 1790 Lake St., Ogden, UT 84401, and St. Nicholas Catholic School, 802 F St., Rupert, ID 83350. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley and condolences may be shared on their website, rasmussenwilson.com.