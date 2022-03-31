Elizabeth J. Holdaway Noel

TWIN FALLS — Elizabeth Jane Holdaway Noel, 48, of Twin Falls passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, following complications of COVID-19. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jack R Kehrer

RUPERT — Jack R Kehrer passed away at home Saturday night, March 26, 2022, in Rupert, Idaho. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 902 Sixth St. in Rupert. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy. 24 in Rupert.

Bryce Edward Walker

RUPERT — Bryce Edward Walker passed away early Sunday morning, March 27, 2022. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Apostolic House of Prayer, located at 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert, with Pastor T.J. Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, one hour prior to the service.

Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Patterson

BUHL — Beth passed away March 7, 2022. Services will be held in honor of Beth at The Moose Lodge located at 835 Falls Ave. in Twin Falls at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, upstairs with a Linger Longer and social time downstairs afterward.

Nancy Kay Barron

TWIN FALLS — Nancy Kay Barron, known to most as just Nana, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2022, at her home of 55 years, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 80. We welcome family and friends to join us in a Celebration of her Wonderful Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at at Rock Creek Park-Heider Pavilion located at 1154 Ave W., Twin Falls. Lunch will be provided. A big thank you for sharing with us: Daughters Terry Sharp, Jerry Woolley and grandkids.

Betty Irene Tucker

TWIN FALLS — Betty Irene Tucker, 98, of Twin Falls passed away March 24, 2022, in Twin Falls. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home at 11 p.m. with burial following at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Barbara Ann Griggs

TWIN FALLS — Barbara Ann Griggs, 73, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. We will also celebrate Jim and Barbara’s wedding anniversary by spreading their ashes together at her childhood ranch at 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, on Toponce Road in Chesterfield, followed by a luncheon at the Chesterfield LDS church, 1001 East Stalker Road. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to

Eugene Harold Holsinger, M.D.

BURLEY — On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the world lost a treasure when Dr. Eugene H. Holsinger passed away. A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon, Sunday, April 3, 2022, following the morning worship service in the Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley. The community is invited to attend. Arrangements have been placed in the care of

Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

