Jack C. Sherrill
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life for Jack C. Sherrill will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24. Please join us at the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall, 801 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. Potluck, bring your favorite side dish, turkey and ham will be provided. Also bring a story if you have one to share about Jack. All are welcome.
Joe E. Agueda
JEROME — Joe E. Agueda, 58, of Jerome, passed away October 7, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome, with Father Adrian Vazquez presiding. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Joe’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Parker Ward
BURLEY — Parker Ward, 2-year-old child of Alex Ward and Samantha Alleger, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, October 20, 2021. A viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Service arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home of Burley.
Joy Lynn Hale Gee Rasmussen
BURLEY — Joy Lynn Hale Gee Rasmussen, a 57-year-old Sublett resident, passed away at her home Thursday, October 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 21 at Grace Community Church, 100 N. Meridian Road, Rupert. Burial will follow at Sublett Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church.
Mitchell “Mitch” Stegan Baker
BURLEY — A viewing will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, from 5-7 p.m. An additional viewing will be on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10-10:45 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., officiated by Bishop Stephen H. Baker of the Pella First Ward at the Pella Chapel, 400 S. 100 W., Burley. Mitch will be buried in the Pella Cemetery.
Max Frederick (Fred) Mathews
TWIN FALLS — Max Frederick (Fred) Mathews, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021, at home. A service will be held on Friday, October 22 at 3 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. After the service family and friends of the family are invited to join in a celebration of life at the Jerome Country Club at 649 Golf Course Road, Jerome.
Judy Elaine Juker
BUHL — Judy Elaine Juker, 75, of Buhl, passed away October 9, 2021, at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, with a viewing at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Judy’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Wayne Mullen
OAKLEY — Wayne Mullen, 67, passed away October 14, 2021, at his home in Oakley after a three-year battle with cancer. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Prior to the funeral service, an additional viewing will take place from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 23 in the Oakley Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The service will then follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Oakley Cemetery. The service will also be streamed live. See morrisonpayne.com for additional information.
Olive “Tiny” Deon Pettygrove
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. You may leave a condolence and view a live stream of the service by visiting Olive’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com. Memorial donations can be directed to Crossroad United Methodist Church (UMC) PO Box 326, Kimberly, Idaho, or the charity of your choice.