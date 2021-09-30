Johnny Lloyd Hanchey Sr.

Johnny Lloyd Hanchey Sr. of Twin Falls stepped into eternity on September 14, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at Eternal Life Christian Center, 451 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls, on October 2, 2021, with graveside service following at 3732 E. 3600 N., Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Eternal Life Christian Center Missions Department. Johnny’s passion and heart was seeing those that were lost find Jesus. Viewing—October 2—12:30 to 1:45 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center) Celebration—October 2nd—2 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center).

Steve Christ

CHUBBUCK — Steve Christ, 62, passed away September 23, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, with a visitation one hour prior from 10-10:50 a.m. For additional information and to send the family condolences, please go to wilksfuneralhome.com .

Margie “Marge” Ruth Hoops

Visitation for Marge will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Visitation will also be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. at the church. Graveside and interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery, where Marge will be laid to rest beside her daughter, Angela. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Marge’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyhome.com. For those unable to attend the services, the service will be livestreamed on Zoom, meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode: 12345.