 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 comments

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cindy Lee Smyer

MACKAY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at the LDS church in Mackay, with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the Leslie Cemetery following the funeral services.

Brogan D. Smith

PAUL — The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 7, and Friday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at the viewing and funeral service.

Elsie LaRue Burch

OAKLEY — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., Oakley, where friends and family will be received from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Geraldine Louise Gamache

KIMBERLY — Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Church of Christ in Kimberly. For condolences and updates, visit serenityfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Clara M Shelton

RUPERT — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday January 12, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Richard Gomez

Services

Services

Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck

Services

Services

Michael Gavlin

Services

Services

Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck

Services

Services

Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck

Services

Services

Michael Gavlin

Services

Services

Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck

Services

Services

Richard Gomez

Services

Services

Daryl Whitehead

Services

Services

Services Benito Zaragoza Jr.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News