Cindy Lee Smyer

MACKAY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at the LDS church in Mackay, with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the Leslie Cemetery following the funeral services.

Brogan D. Smith

PAUL — The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 7, and Friday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at the viewing and funeral service.

Elsie LaRue Burch

OAKLEY — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., Oakley, where friends and family will be received from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. rasmussenfuneralhome.com