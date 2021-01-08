Cindy Lee Smyer
MACKAY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at the LDS church in Mackay, with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the Leslie Cemetery following the funeral services.
Brogan D. Smith
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 7, and Friday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at the viewing and funeral service.
Elsie LaRue Burch
OAKLEY — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., Oakley, where friends and family will be received from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. rasmussenfuneralhome.com
Geraldine Louise Gamache
KIMBERLY — Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Church of Christ in Kimberly. For condolences and updates, visit serenityfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Clara M Shelton
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday January 12, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.