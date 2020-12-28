Nancy Lee Bowman

DIETRICH — A viewing will take place from 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A graveside service will be held for both Neal and Nancy Bowman at the Dietrich Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. The service will also be broadcast via Zoom. The link will be posted on the Demaray Funeral Service website. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Tyrell Robert Johnson

TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday December 28, 2020, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Believers Church in Jerome. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.

Carrie Ellen Kelley

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Albion City Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, face masks will be required for those in attendance at the viewing and funeral service.