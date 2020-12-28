Nancy Lee Bowman
DIETRICH — A viewing will take place from 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A graveside service will be held for both Neal and Nancy Bowman at the Dietrich Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. The service will also be broadcast via Zoom. The link will be posted on the Demaray Funeral Service website. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Tyrell Robert Johnson
TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday December 28, 2020, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Believers Church in Jerome. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Carrie Ellen Kelley
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Albion City Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, face masks will be required for those in attendance at the viewing and funeral service.
Venna King Riley
RICHFIELD — A brief graveside service for Venna and husband, Ralph Riley Jr., will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Richfield Cemetery, Richfield. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna or Ralph’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Ann Sparks
TWIN FALLS — Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls. Viewing one hour before the service. Burial will be at the Carey Cemetery at 3 p.m. Dec. 28. Services are under the direction of Lance Cox, Bell Tower Funeral Chapel, Post Falls, Idaho assisted by White-Reynolds of Twin Falls. Due to COVID-19, there is a limited number of people that can attend. Masks are required. The service can be viewed at zoom.us/j/96726948402.
Gary M. Wolverton Sr.
TWIN FALLS — The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. To view the live stream, log on at zoom.com with the meeting ID 748 815 8781 and passcode (if requested) 12345. Please remember to mute your device. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Gary’s Memorial page, please visit magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.