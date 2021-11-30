Nadine Rathbun

TWIN FALLS — Nadine Rathbun, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away at Grace Assisted Living on November 21, 2021. Friends may call at a visitation on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 ,from 10 a.m. to noon at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. A full obituary will run at a later date.

Gary M. Jauregui

TWIN FALLS — Gary Jauregui passed away November 19, 2021, at the age of 46. Funeral services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Tuesday, November 30 at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow on Wednesday, December 1 at 11 a.m. at the Meridian Cemetery in Meridian.

Vicki Eller

TWIN FALLS — Vicki Eller, of Twin Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at noon with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Vicki’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Forrest Glade Bell

BURLEY — On Friday, November 19, 2021, Forrest Glade Bell departed this earth to be with our Father in Heaven. He passed away in his home surrounded by his wife and children after a long battle with cancer. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Duane Gale Searle

BURLEY — Duane Gale Searle, 76, of Burley, and the rock of our family, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his residence. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Kevin Schroeder officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, December 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group for providing military rites at the service. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Mary June Mathews

BUHL — Mary June Mathews was born in Astoria, Oregon, to Palmer and June Hennigsen. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Seventh Street Gym, 215 Seventh Ave. N., Buhl, followed by an open house at the farm. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

