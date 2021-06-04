TWIN FALLS — A preservice remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. with the life celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 824 Caswell Ave. W., Twin Falls.

Mary Loise Borowman “Marylou”

ARCO — Mary Loise Borowman “Marylou,” 82, of Arco, passed away May 20, 2021, in Salem, Oregon. Funeral services in Rupert will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Services in Arco will include Rosary at 4 – 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, with viewing for family and friends to follow until 6 p.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home, 2555 North U.S. Highway 93, Arco. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Hansen Mortuary and Anderson Family Funeral Home.

Harold Edwin Brown

TWIN FALLS — On November 3, 2020, Harold Edwin Brown, “Shorty” to most, went to be with the Lord. A celebration will be held at 1 p.m. June 5 at Twin Falls Reformed Church. The celebration will also be available virtually via Zoom.

Dale Grimm