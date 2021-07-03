 Skip to main content
SHOSHONE — Celebration of life for Ivan Hopkins will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at Shoshone City Park. At 1:30, there will be a brief memorial/remembrance (about 15 minutes), gathering around the gazebo at the park. After the memorial, celebration, food and remembrance for as long as people wish to stay.

FAIRFIELD — A celebration of life breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 323 West Willow, Fairfield. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

MERIDIAN—The family wishes to celebrate Ellie’s life at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 East 16th St., Burley. A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.

