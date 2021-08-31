Mary Jean Garrett
TWIN FALLS—Mary Jean Garrett, 42, died surrounded by her family on August 25, 2021, at 8:22 am in Pocatello, Idaho. There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, September 1st at 5:00 at Rock Creek Park.
Jack Dale Hart
MURTAUGH—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Murtaugh Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 23709 US-30, Murtaugh. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Stephen Eugene Kelly
GOODING – A casual gathering in Stephen’s memory is scheduled for Friday, September 3, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. All are encouraged to practice social distancing. Bring your own chair if needed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Gooding Fire Dept., 2155 Montana St., Gooding, or to The Walker Center, 605 11th Ave E., Gooding. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Teresa “Terri” Marie Asher
JEROME—A celebration will be held on September 4, 2021, at 233 Hwy 93 South #1 at 2 p.m. in Salmon Idaho. For anyone who knew Terri and would like to share stories and memories of her with her family.
John Kevin Wilson
TWIN FALLS—There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. N., in Twin Falls. To leave a condolence you may visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
Don Keith Williamson
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be on September 4, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Center at 2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Lona Worthington
WENDELL—A graveside service will be held on September 4, 2021, at Noon at the Wendell Cemetery.
Joanne B. Gough
FILER—A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Apple Barn, 1152 S Stevens St., Filer, Idaho 83328. Memories may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.