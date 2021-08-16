Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family recommends wearing masks and recognizing social distancing recommendations. Local arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Leatha J. Kulm

TWIN FALLS - Leatha J. Kulm, 90, of Twin Falls passed away August 13, 2021 at a local hospital. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Twin Falls Cemetery. The family requests that those experiencing illness or compromise to please attend the service via the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook livestream. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Leatha's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Donna Ann Martell