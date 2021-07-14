Arthur James “Jim” Silva
SHOSHONE—A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Community Center, 201 South Beverly Street, Shoshone, Idaho. His remains will be interred at the Shoshone Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Patricia (Hone) Sutterfield
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Cleo Melvina Morgan Gee
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center, in Oakley with burial to follow in the Oakley Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley and from 10:00- 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Oakley Valley Historical Association POBox 239 Oakley, ID 83346. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Alvina Ernestina Riedlinger Praegitzer
PAUL—Alvina Ernestina Riedlinger Praegitzer, a 97-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Hope Community Church, 25 N. 4th E., in Paul. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Thursday, one hour prior to the funeral service, at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Robert Lee Loughmiller
HOLLISTER—Robert Lee Loughmiller, 69, passed away peacefully in the home he shared with his wife, Jamie in Hollister, Idaho. Robert was adamantly opposed to having a traditional funeral service, and to honor his wishes we will instead have a Celebration of Robert’s Life. We will have a potluck dinner barbeque held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at Rogerson Service, 1506 North 2300 East Rogerson, Idaho. Please bring any special stories you would like to share. Thanks in advance to Anita and Rob for taking on such a huge endeavor.
Sheldon Wade Ford
JEROME—A Celebration of Sheldon’s Life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Malad Gorge State Park, 2314 S Ritchie Rd, Hagerman, ID 83332, potluck style- bring a side dish.
Kenneth E. Jafek
MALTA—Kenneth E. Jafek passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021 at his home in Malta. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho.
Renae Lee
CALDWELL – A Celebration of Life for Renae is planned for July 17th at 3 p.m. 22362 Aura Vista Way in Caldwell Idaho.
Juvanne Elizabeth Martin
NAMPA—A casual memorial for Juvanne Elizabeth Martin of Nampa, Idaho will be held Saturday, July 17th from 2—4 p.m. at the Riverside Hotel, Aspen Room, 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to a charity of your choice in Juvanne’s name.
George P. Pitcher
JEROME—George P. Pitcher, 78, of Jerome passed away July 4, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Jerome Cemetery. For more details and to share memories with the family, please visit George’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Arlene A. Robinson
GOODING—A celebration of life for Arlene will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Gooding County Fairgrounds – Flower Building. The family invites you to bring your stories to share and also to bring your favorite coffee cup for a Folger’s toast to Arlene. Inurnment will take place on a later date at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.