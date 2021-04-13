 Skip to main content
Janice Fox

TWIN FALLS — Janice Fox, 95, of Filer, passed away April 9, 2021, at Bridgeview Assisted Living. She was surrounded by her loving family. Friends may call from 11:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. April 13, 2021, at Filer Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home

Margaret Ann Faulkner Pierson

GOODING — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery followed by dinner at the Gooding Country Club. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Gooding United Methodist Church or the Gooding Country Club. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Harriett Kearl

TWIN FALLS — Harriett Kearl, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation for Harriett will be held from 6:00-7: 30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Logan City Cemetery in Logan, Utah. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Harriett’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Thomas L. Fleming

BUHL — A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Farmer’s Funeral Chapel in Buhl, immediately followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the West End Cemetery in Buhl.

