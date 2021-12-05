Carol Eilene Neumann

TWIN FALLS — Carol Eilene Neumann, honored mother, and wife ascended to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the age of 83. A remembrance is being planned on December 5 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls (734 Falls Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where the family will welcome relatives and friends to celebrate Carol’s wonderful life. The family is asking that any flowers be delivered to 688 Lynwood Blvd., Twin Falls, Idaho, 83301.

Dennis Hull Dayley

BURLEY — Dennis Hull Dayley, 83, of Burley, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale Second Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday preceding the funeral at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Mildred “Millie” Denton Inouye

BURLEY — Mildred “Millie” Denton Inouye, 78, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, after a valiant battle with colon cancer and dementia. Millie’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, December 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with Pastor David Carver officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, December 5, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Constance Gardner Jensen

TWIN FALLS — Constance Gardner Jensen, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Twin Falls Stake Center, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls, with Bishop Blake B. Jensen officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Family and friends will be received at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

