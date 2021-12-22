Marilyn Craner Larson

HAGERMAN — Marilyn Craner Larson, 89, of Hagerman and formerly of Burley, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her home. A memorial service and celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street, Burley. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering a donation to a charity of choice.

Adelmo Maestas

ALBION — Adelmo Maestas, 81, of Albion, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at his home. Visitation and Rosary will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Morrison in Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. Burial will follow the Mass at the Albion cemetery. Funeral services are under the arrangement of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Jeffrey W. Martin

TWIN FALLS — Jeffrey W. Martin, 70, of Twin Falls and formerly of Lompoc, California, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM, December 22nd by family at Koto Brewing in Twin Falls. For additional information or to send your condolences to the family, please visit: rosenaufuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1324/Jeffrey-Martin/obituary.html.

