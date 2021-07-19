Rozetta Ann Hedden

TWIN FALLS—A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Isabelle Edna (Burgener) Magnelli

JEROME—There will be a recitation of the rosary at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home Tuesday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. at St Jerome’s Catholic Church in Jerome, Idaho with burial following at the Jerome Cemetery. A lunch will be served at St Jerome Church hall after the burial.

Alicia Arteaga Ramirez

RUPERT—Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 22, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and a viewing with a rosary will be held 6:00 to 8:00 Wednesday July 21, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

