Mary Elizabeth Dayley

TWIN FALLS — Mary Elizabeth Dayley, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at her home in Twin Falls. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A private family burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Esther Joanne (Bothof) Loman

TWIN FALLS — Esther Joanne Loman, 89, went peacefully to her eternal home in heaven on January 27, 2022, with family by her side. A celebration of life will be held at the Twin Falls Reformed Church Chapel on Friday, February 4, at 11 a.m. Services under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. The family would like to say a special to Grace Assisted Living Center and staff for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the building fund at TFRC.

Johnny Albert Ulrich

TWIN FALLS — Johnny Albert Ulrich, of Twin Falls, died peacefully at his home on January 23, 2022. John’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls with a viewing on Friday, February 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Kim M. Maier

BURLEY — Kim M. Maier, 61, of Burley, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, after her battle with cancer. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with Pastor Brian Livermore officiating. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 4, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. before the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Joshua Hans Joseph Thorne

TWIN FALLS — Joshua Hans Joseph Thorne, 46, died January 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. A memorial funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2055 Filer Ave. E.) in Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Josh’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

John Charles Schaer

TWIN FALLS — John Charles Schaer, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away January 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Clover Cemetery in Buhl at 1 p.m.

George Jackson Shannon

TWIN FALLS — A funeral for George Jackson Shannon of Twin Falls will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E., Twin Falls. An inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park following the service.

Maureen Rasmussen Wallace

MIDDLETON — Maureen Rasmussen Wallace, 70, of Middleton, returned to her heavenly home on January 24, 2022, in Boise, after a brief battle with cancer. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Middleton East Stake Center, 1332 Cornell St., Middleton. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., in Boise. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A live webcast of the service for those unable to attend will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

