Bruce Duane Buster

TWIN FALLS — Bruce Duane Buster, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Per Bruce’s request, there will be no service but a celebration of life at Rock Creek Park at the Heider Pavilion on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at noon. Cremation is under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Travis Larry Dayley

TWIN FALLS — Please come share memories of Travis Larry Dayley of Twin Falls from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at the Turf Club; 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Due to the size of the venue, we kindly ask that children be left at home or with a sitter.

Malaki Ray Hutcherson

JEROME — Malaki Ray Hutcherson,17, passed away on October 24, 2021. The viewing for Malaki will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 30, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel in Jerome with services to follow at 1 p.m. There will be a dinner for family and friends held at the Jerome Elks Lodge at 2:30 p.m. Condolences can be left at demaraysjerome.com

Terry Lee Wilson

TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Saturday, October 30, from 10 to noon, and a celebration of life at his home from 1 to 6 will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Dick Ashcraf

TWIN FALLS — Dick Ashcraft, 95, of Twin Falls, formerly Hazelton, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Canyon’s Retirement Center. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, at the Paul Cemetery, located at 550 W. 100 N., of Rupert, Idaho.

Paula Ann Bowman

TWIN FALLS — Paula Ann Bowman, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, died Sunday, October 24, 2021, of complications from COVID. A celebration of Paula’s life will be held Monday, November 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Paula’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

