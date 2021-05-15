Arlene LeDora Rayborn

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Twin Falls First Church of The Nazarene, 1231 Washington St., Twin Falls. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a financial donation to Hospice Visions, Inc., Twin Falls. The family also requests that in consideration of others, face/breathing masks be worn if attending the funeral.

Frances E. “Peggy” Robinson

RICHFIELD — Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 205 E Fifth St., Shoshone. Graveside service will conclude at the Richfield Cemetery, Richfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Richfield Senior Center or the Shoshone Senior Center. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Peggy’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Eric Reed Watterson

HEYBURN — A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 506 14th Street, Heyburn. Come and share all of your amazing memories and stories with his family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.