Chuck Dawley
RUPERT — Chuck Dawley of Idaho Falls, formerly of Rupert, passed away at his home in Idaho Falls on April 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 15, 2021, at Crosspoint Church in Idaho Falls. To express your condolences to the family and to see additional information please visit coltrinmortuary.com//obituary/charles-dawley.
Bruce Allan Eggink
BUHL — Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. May 15, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Victor Engkraf
RUPERT — Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Paul Pine Chapel. Paul, Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
David Franklin Pedersen
TWIN FALLS — The family will be hosting an open house for family and friends to share memories of Dave’s life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Pedersen home, 2830 Sunray Loop, Twin Falls. Cremation is under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so David’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jeanne Marie Perry
TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 824 Caswell Ave. W., Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Arlene LeDora Rayborn
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Twin Falls First Church of The Nazarene, 1231 Washington St., Twin Falls. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a financial donation to Hospice Visions, Inc., Twin Falls. The family also requests that in consideration of others, face/breathing masks be worn if attending the funeral.
Frances E. “Peggy” Robinson
RICHFIELD — Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 205 E Fifth St., Shoshone. Graveside service will conclude at the Richfield Cemetery, Richfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Richfield Senior Center or the Shoshone Senior Center. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Peggy’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Eric Reed Watterson
HEYBURN — A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 506 14th Street, Heyburn. Come and share all of your amazing memories and stories with his family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Archie “Ned” Bench
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.