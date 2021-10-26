Alan Brady

RUPERT — Alan Brady, 45, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Marjorie “Sherry” Evans

BURLEY — In loving memory of Marjorie “Sherry” Evans, a 93-year-old resident of Twin Falls, who passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Burley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SPCA or DAV.

Cleon Parley Thompson

TWIN FALLS — Cleon Parley Thompson (Jr.) passed away peacefully in his home in Twin Falls on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the age of 78. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Jerome Cemetery, Cemetery Road. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be left for the family at demaraysjerome.com. After the service, the family would like to invite all friends and family to come to the house for fellowship, 936 Hankins Road, Twin Falls.

John Henry Meyer

EDEN — John’s funeral service will be October 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Eden. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden or Lutheran Hour.

Randy George Phillips

RUPERT — Randy George Phillips passed away peacefully at his home north of Ruper the afternoon of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the age of 71. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, October 28, at Taylor Cemetery, located at 720 E. 129 S., Idaho Falls.

Ronald G Makinson

HAZELTON — Ronald G Makinson, avid fisherman and gardener, passed away on October 21, 2021, at the age of 86. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be from 10 until 10:50 Friday morning prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be given to the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Denny Tyler

HAGERMAN — Denny Tyler, the beautiful and gracious resident of Hagerman, has peacefully passed away. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. October 29, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church, 446 S. State St., Hagerman. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Denny’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Travis Larry Dayley

TWIN FALLS — Please come share memories of Travis Larry Dayley of Twin Falls from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at the Turf Club; 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Due to the size of the venue, we kindly ask that children be left at home or with a sitter.

