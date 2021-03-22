Luther Lee “Pete” White

MALTA — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday March 23, at the Malta LDS ward chapel with a viewing 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 22, and 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Delva Eastman

BUHL — Delva was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, with a viewing one hour prior to service at the Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Street, Buhl, Idaho 83316. The family requests that attendees wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Donations to The Boys and Girls Club of Buhl can be sent to 523 Sawtooth Blvd., Buhl, ID 83316 in lieu of flowers.

LaVaun Irene Heil