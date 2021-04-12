Richard Ariel Hardy

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the LDS Battlecreek First Ward building (1250 E. 200 S.) in Pleasant Grove, Utah. A one-hour viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Following services, interment will be held at Lindon Cemetery (600 N. 200 E., Lindon). Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing will be requested.

Margaret Ann Faulkner Pierson

GOODING — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery followed by dinner at the Gooding Country Club. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Gooding United Methodist Church or the Gooding Country Club. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Harriett Kearl

TWIN FALLS — Harriett Kearl, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly at her daughter’s home April 5, 2021. Friends may call from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. April 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah, at the Logan City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

