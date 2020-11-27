Brittany Ward Holladay
TWIN FALLS — Brittany Ward Holladay, 34, of Twin Falls, passed away at home, November 20, 2020. A celebration of Brittany’s life will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Cremation and private inurnment will follow at a later time. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Brittany’s webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Al “Storm” Cook
WENDELL — A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. Please observe social distancing recommendations. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Frank Eugene McCall
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Robert Leland Tyler
RUPERT — Robert Leland Tyler, 85, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Rupert Third Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Rick Stimpson presiding. Funeral services will conclude with burial at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Hansen Mortuary and one hour prior to services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Marvina Bartlett
TWIN FALLS — Marvina Bartlett, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away November 7, 2020, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. The family will receive guests for a reception at 11:30 a.m. November 30, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Robert Ray Stone
TWIN FALLS — Robert Ray Stone, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away November 17, 2020, at Cenoma House in Twin Falls. Graveside services for Robert will be held 10 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Snake River Canyon National Veteran’s Cemetery in Buhl. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
