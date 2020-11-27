Brittany Ward Holladay

TWIN FALLS — Brittany Ward Holladay, 34, of Twin Falls, passed away at home, November 20, 2020. A celebration of Brittany’s life will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Cremation and private inurnment will follow at a later time. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Brittany’s webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Al “Storm” Cook

WENDELL — A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. Please observe social distancing recommendations. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Frank Eugene McCall