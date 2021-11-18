Manuel Davila

RUPERT — Manuel Davila passed away peacefully in the afternoon of November 5, 2021, at an Arizona hospital surrounded by his three sons: Shane, Richard and Wyatt. A virtual celebration of life will be held on November 18, 2021, at 7 p.m., Mountain time. If interested in attending the service please use this link to join afterword.com/stories/manuel-davila. It is recommended to join up to 30 minutes early.

Clinton L. Harris

BURLEY — Clinton L. Harris, 85, of Burley, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital, Intermountain Healthcare in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Interment will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th Street, Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, November 18, preceding the service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com and available for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

John David (Dave) Secrist

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Private entombment will follow at a later date at Mt. View Mausoleum in Boise. Those who wish may share memories and condolences at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Uriel Dean Simmons

BURLEY — Uriel “Dean” Simmons, 93, passed away November 11, 2021, at his home in Burley, with his daughter by his side. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pella First Ward, 160 W. 400 S., Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the church preceding the funeral service. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Shirley Thorpe

TWIN FALLS — Shirley Thorpe, passed away at home on Monday, November 8, at the age of 94 comforted by family. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Wayne Albert Harris

JEROME — Wayne Albert Harris, 61, of Jerome passed away November 2, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Memories may be shared with the family at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Patricia Griffin Searley

BURLEY — Patricia Griffin Searle, 79, of Burley, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints View Second Ward, 490 E. 550 S., Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service, at the church. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

William Ernest Shohoney

SHOSHONE — William “Bill” E. Shohoney, 76, of Shoshone, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at his home in Shoshone. A celebration of life for Bill will take place on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0