Services Benito Zaragoza Jr.

BURLEY—Benito Zaragoza Jr., 38-year-old resident of Burley, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his home. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F St. in Rupert. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Death Notices

Jacqueline Ann Simplot Perley, a 77-year-old resident of Declo passed away at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

James Michael Bateman, a 51-year-old resident of Murtaugh, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

George Buchanan, 57, of Burley passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at home. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

