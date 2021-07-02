Pompella (Pam) Hernandez Saldana

RUPERT — Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary, 710 Sixth St., Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. For additional information or to leave your condolences for the family, please visit Hansen-mortuary.com

Ivan Hopkins

SHOSHONE — Celebration of life for Ivan Hopkins will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at Shoshone City Park. At 1:30, there will be a brief memorial/remembrance (about 15 minutes), gathering around the gazebo at the park. After the memorial, celebration, food and remembrance for as long as people wish to stay.

Holden Levi Horgan

BIG PINEY / RUPERT — Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Gathering for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the services and following the services at the Hansen Mortuary.

Doris Elaine (Hobdey) Cox

FAIRFIELD — A celebration of life breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 323 West Willow, Fairfield. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

