GOODING — A celebration of life for Floyd will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Hagerman Christian Center in Hagerman. Services will conclude at the church. A private family inurnment will take place on a later date at the Hagerman Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Viola May Standlee

JEROME—Viola May Standlee, 87, of Jerome passed away October 1, 2021 surrounded by her family. The family will host an Open House Celebration of Life for Viola from 10 am until the last visitors arrive, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Viola’s home, 608 E Avenue I, Jerome. Memories may be shared on Viola’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

William (Bill) Leland Stuart

TWIN FALLS—William (Bill) Leland Stuart passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 17, 2021, in Anchorage Alaska. An open house will be held on October 16, 2021, from 1 pm-4 pm at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name.

Mervin Blaine Woodbury

BURLEY — A gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0