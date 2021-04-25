LeRoy Irvin Carpenter
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kimberly Nazarene Church. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
LuDene Searle Tanner
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26 at the Rupert LDS Fifth Ward chapel, 324 E. 18th St., with Bishop Mick Austin officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at the Hansen Mortuary Rupert Chapel, 710 Sixth Street, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Paul Cemetery.
Edna Lee Hoagland
WENDELL—A memorial graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery.
Barbara Ellen Wolverton
TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life on April 27, 2021 with finger foods at 5 p.m. at The Masonic Temple, 215 N 10th St, Boise, ID 83702. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on April 28, 2021 at St. Edwards Church with a Rosary prior to service at 1:30 p.m. Burial following service at Sunset Memorial Park followed by a Celebration of Life Services and luncheon at Twin Falls Senior Citizens Center, 530 Shoshone St. S, Twin Falls. The Service will be live streamed and located on her obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com
William “Bill” Sligar
TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 26. Services will be held at 2 p.m. April 27 at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Betty Mae Hollifield
FILER—Friends and family may sign the register book on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
The funeral service will be held, at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to: Cedar Draw Activity Fund, Cedar Draw Assisted Living, 4094 N., 2100 E., Filer, ID 83328.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.