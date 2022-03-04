Jason Michael Dickey

TWIN FALLS — Jason Michael Dickey, 44, of Twin Falls, passed away February 23, 2022. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, March 4, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. A graveside service will follow at 2 pm at the Aberdeen Cemetery, Aberdeen. Memories may be shared at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Lucile Spencer

JEROME — Lucile Linnie Spencer, 92, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. A viewing will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at the chapel. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.

Estella Coon Aston

TWIN FALLS — Estella Coon Aston rejoined her eternal companion on February 25, 2022, after spending her 93 years on this earth loving the people around her. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 5 at the LDS church, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Matthew James Caroline

TWIN FALLS — Matthew James Caroline, 28, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. Services will be held on Saturday, March 5 from 1-4 p.m. at 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. During this time in lieu of flowers, the family requests any pictures you have of Matthew for their keeping. There is also a memorial fund set up at First Federal bank if anyone would like to donate to the family to help with any costs during this time. Matt had a deep love for the 49ers so we ask for everyone to either wear something 49ers or his favorite color, red, to the service.

Edwin Karl Harbke

TWIN FALLS — Edwin Karl Harbke passed away February 3, 2022, at the age of 83. A service will be held on March 5 at the Episcopal Church in Twin Falls. There will also be a celebration of life in Seward, Alaska, at a later date. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the charity of your choice, as Ed would have done. For additional information, please contact the Rosenau Funeral Home.

Lorene E. Slatter Dean

TWIN FALLS — Lorene E. Slatter Dean passed away January 30, 2022, at the age of 91, from natural causes. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lorene’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Mary Ann Rice

TWIN FALLS — Mary Ann Rice went home to be with her Lord and Savior after a short illness on February 18, 2022. A celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Ronald C. Smith

WENDELL — Our dad was born in Wendell on May 25, 1925. There will be a second service on March 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery. Please visit Ronald’s memorial webpage at bowmanfuneral.com.

Connie Newman Sparks

BUHL — Connie Newman Sparks, 74, of Buhl, passed away peacefully and returned to her Heavenly home on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Connie’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, with a viewing starting at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 101 Fair Avenue, Buhl. Family and friends are invited to attend. A private family graveside will be held at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Connie’s name be sent to Buhl Quick Response Relief Unit, 201 Broadway Ave. N., Buhl, Idaho, 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Connie’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Vic E. Graybeal

TWIN FALLS — Vic E. Graybeal, 98, of Twin Falls, died February 26, 2022, peacefully at home. A memorial to celebrate Vic’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, March 4 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A reception will follow the service. Military rites will be conducted at the graveside at noon on Monday, March 7 at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. For those wishing to leave condolences, you may visit Vic’s page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

