Margene Rigby Bradshaw

RUPERT — Margene Rigby Bradshaw, 96, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, from natural causes. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Rupert 3rd Ward Building 526 S F St. Rupert, Idaho with Bishop Rick Stimpson presiding. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 6—8 PM at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery.

Susan Margaret Devine

TWIN FALLS — Susan Margaret Devine, 74 of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of Susan’s wonderful life will be held Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Please come and join us. It will be livestreamed on the church’s website for those who can’t attend in person. In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been set up at Idaho Central Credit Union (any branch) under Susan Devine Memorial Fund.

Glenn Alan Elwell

BUHL — Glenn Alan Elwell passed peacefully from the arms of his family into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, at 2:06 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Steve Barckholtz, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, with a viewing starting at 10 a.m., at Clover Lutheran Church, 3552 North 1825 East, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Glenn’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Wanda Leone Olson Kohntopp

FILER — Wanda Leone Olson Kohntopp, our angelic mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend, passed from this life and into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father on March 5, 2022, in Filer. Funeral services for Wanda are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home and will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Filer Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 840 W. Midway St., Filer, with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be immediately following at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Genevieve Loughmiller

HOLLISTER — Genevieve Isabelle Loughmiller, of Hollister, peacefully passed away on March 6, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, with a viewing starting at 10 a.m. at the Hollister Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2718 E. U.S. 93, Twin Falls. The graveside dedication will be at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Isabelle’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Leslie (Sandy) Parton

BURLEY — Leslie (Sandy) Parton, of Burley, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022. A family viewing was held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m. also at Hansen Mortuary.

Edna Dorothy (Brown) Rice

TWIN FALLS — Edna Dorothy (Brown) Rice went to live with the angels on March 2, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at LaQuinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls, on Saturday, March 12 from 2 to 5 p.m.

William S. Varin

GOODING — William “Bill” S. Varin, of Gooding, entered into peace Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Bennett Hills Care Facility. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m. at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Bill’s final resting place will be beside his wife at the Elmwood Cemetery. Military rites will be performed. The family would like to thank Bennett Hills and DeSano Place staff for the special loving care they gave our Dad and our family. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Those who wish to share condolences, memories, and photos may do so on Bill’s memorial web page by following the link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Jerry Leigh Gibbons

TWIN FALLS — Jerry Leigh Gibbons, 74, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in Twin Falls surrounded by his family. A celebration of life is planned for March 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Gooding Golf Course, 1951 Idaho 26, Gooding. Attendees are encouraged to bring a golf club or their golf clubs. Light appetizers will be served. Jerry’s ashes will be laid to rest under a plaque at the base of his mother, Doris Durfee Gibbons’, gravesite at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Larry Russell Luper

JEROME — Larry Russell Luper, 74, of Jerome, passed away October 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

David Ray Mickelsen

RUPERT — David Ray Mickelsen, 78, previously of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Acequia First Ward chapel. Viewings will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Hanen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Cynthia Kathleen Joy

TWIN FALLS — Cynthia Kathleen Joy, 60, of Filer, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center after suffering a stroke on March 8, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Friends are invited to a celebration of life memorial to be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Marjorie Louise Marshall

JEROME — Marjorie “Louise” Marshall, my wife, our Mom, our Grandma, and our Great Grandma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 7, 2022. A vigil for Louise will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church with Fr. Adrian Vazquez, Fr. Boniface Loutz O.S.B. and Fr. Ron Wekerle presiding. Interment will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Thereafter, a luncheon will be provided by the loving women of St. Jerome’s Parish in the church parish hall. Donations may be made on Louise’s behalf to Hospice Visions, 455 Parkview Loop E., Twin Falls, ID 83301. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Louise’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0