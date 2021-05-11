 Skip to main content
Curby Gibson

ACEQUIA — Curby Gibson, who passed away on March 12, 2018, will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Rupert Cemetery. After the services, there will be a gathering at the Skyline Bar, which was Curby’s second home, 1204 E. 600 N., Jackson.

Arlene LeDora Rayborn

TWIN FALLS — A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday May 14, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls from 6-8 p.m. with Funeral services being held on Saturday May 15, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls First Church of The Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. Twin Falls. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of financial donation to Hospice Visions, Inc., Twin Falls. The family also requests that in consideration of others, face/breathing masks be worn if attending the funeral.

Chuck Dawley

RUPERT — Chuck Dawley of Idaho Falls, Idaho, formerly of Rupert, Idaho, passed away at his home in Idaho Falls on April 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held in Idaho Falls at Crosspoint Church May 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. To express your condolences to the family and to see additional information please visit https://www.coltrinmortuary.com//obituary/charles-dawley.

Bruce Allan Eggink

BUHL — Memorial Services will be held on May 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

