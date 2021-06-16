Georgella Hartwell

TWIN FALLS — Rosary and funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 18, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Helen Lois (Powell) Boesiger

SHOSHONE — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. June 19, 2021, at Shoshone Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Helen’s name to be mailed to the United Methodist Church of Meridian.

Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas

JEROME — Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 27, 2021, from leukemia with her husband and mother by her side. A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. June 19, 2021, at the Glenns Ferry Fairgrounds.

Esther Kinnear

TWIN FALLS — Esther Kinnear, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on June 9, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, with services right after at the Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul.

Bob Vernon Maxwell

GOODING — A memorial celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Wendell Portuguese Hall. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

