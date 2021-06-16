Geraldine Kaufman Pickett
TWIN FALLS — A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 10th Ward, 229 Park Ave., Twin Falls. Friends may greet the family from 1 to 1:45 p.m. before the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view the live stream of the funeral, visit Geraldine’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com.
JoAn Eslinger Lattin Wall
KIMBERLY — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view the live stream of the funeral, visit JoAn’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Donald A. Howell
BURLEY — There will be a graveside service at noon June 17 at the Declo Cemetery with military honors by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert.
Dallas L. Carotta
RUPERT — Dallas L. Carotta, of Pacific City, Oregon, passed away from a massive stroke on April 26, 2021. Gravesite service will be at 1 p.m. June 18 at the Rupert Cemetery with a luncheon at Trinity Lutheran Church afterward. Donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran, Rupert.
Georgella Hartwell
TWIN FALLS — Rosary and funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 18, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Helen Lois (Powell) Boesiger
SHOSHONE — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. June 19, 2021, at Shoshone Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Helen’s name to be mailed to the United Methodist Church of Meridian.
Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas
JEROME — Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 27, 2021, from leukemia with her husband and mother by her side. A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. June 19, 2021, at the Glenns Ferry Fairgrounds.
Esther Kinnear
TWIN FALLS — Esther Kinnear, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on June 9, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, with services right after at the Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul.
Bob Vernon Maxwell
GOODING — A memorial celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Wendell Portuguese Hall. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.