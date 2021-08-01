Billy Joe Johnson
JEROME — A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 2, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Charles Koeplin
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.