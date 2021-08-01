 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 comments

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billy Joe Johnson

JEROME — A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 2, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Charles Koeplin

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Lola Michelle Carpenter

Services

Services

Harry Eslinger

Services

Services

Rozetta Ann Hedden

Services

Services

Antonia Chairez de Nava

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News