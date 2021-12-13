Dr. Orval (Brad) Lincoln Bradley

TWIN FALLS — Dr. Orval (Brad) Lincoln Bradley, 88, passed away at his home in Twin Falls on December 6, 2021. A celebration of life for Dr. Orval Bradley will be held at the First Baptist Church of Twin Falls (910 Shoshone St. N.) on December 14 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Twin Falls or the College of Southern Idaho - Vocational-Technical Education. A webcast of the memorial service can be watched by visiting his obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com.

William C. “Bill” Oakley

GOODING — William C. “Bill” Oakley, 93, of Gooding, died on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Gooding. A funeral service will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, with the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gooding High School Athletic Department, 1050 7th Ave. West, Gooding, ID 83330, or your charity of choice. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets

BOISE — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets of Boise, born in Burley, who passed away on December 3, 2021, at the age of 57. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. Burial will follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. There will be a viewing starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday before the service. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. You may also light a candle in honor of Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets. echovita.com/us/obituaries/id/boise/roxanne-tibbets-13814515

Christine Ray Deagle

FILER - Christine Ray Deagle, 63, of Filer, passed away December 10, 2021 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Private burial will be held at the Filer Cemetery.

Fred Neiwert

BURLEY — Fred Neiwert, 93, of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, surrounded by his daughters and family. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at the church preceding the funeral. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Jimmie Lee Norman

TWIN FALLS — Jimmie Lee Norman 76, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. 208-944-3371 rosenaufuneralhome.com

Earl Donald Coker

TWIN FALLS - Earl Coker passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

A memorial service will be held for Earl at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Earl’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Jo Dayley

BURLEY — Jo Dayley, 83, of Burley, passed away quietly on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley, while looking lovingly into her husband's eyes. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale Second Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church preceding the funeral.

