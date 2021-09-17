Robert Merl Dudley

TWIN FALLS — Robert Merl Dudley 69 of Twin Falls passed away at his home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A Celebration to honor his life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Magic Valley Bible Church—204 Main Ave. N. in Twin Falls to celebrate this wonderful man. Arrangements were under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Paula Jean Ramey

HAZELTON — Paula Jean Ramey, 65, Hazelton, Idaho passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Services will be held at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. with burial following at the Hazelton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Rosa Lee Riddle

JEROME — There will be a graveside service on September 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are being provided by Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Hospice Visions for their kind, loving care of our mom.

Richard B. Roberts