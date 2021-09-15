Linda Lou (Hanchey) Temple
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 6-7 p.m. Funeral will be at Rosenau’s on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial.
Ann Elizabeth Graefe
KIMBERLY—Ann’s life will be celebrated at a funeral mass at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Twin Falls on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. A rosary will precede the mass on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. at White-Reynold’s Funeral Chapel.
Frank Dee Keicher
BURLEY – Frank Dee Keicher, age 88, of Heyburn, died Sunday Sept. 12, 2021, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. An evening rosary service will be held at 6p.m. Thursday, September 16th, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17th, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Reverend Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant. Military Rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Thomas Lynn Wiser
HAZELTON—Funeral services will be held on September 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hazelton Ward Building—531 N Middleton Ave, Hazelton, Idaho. A viewing will be held for family and friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment 2 p.m., Friday, September 17th at Portage Utah Cemetery.
M. Jack Bowman
TWIN FALLS—Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home located at 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID. Following the service, a “Celebration of Life” in Jack’s honor will be at his home. Food will be served along with memories, pictures, and stories of how Jack touched each of our lives.
Robert Merl Dudley
TWIN FALLS—Robert Merl Dudley 69 of Twin Falls passed away at his home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A Celebration to honor his life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Magic Valley Bible Church—204 Main Ave. N. in Twin Falls to celebrate this wonderful man. Arrangements were under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Paula Jean Ramey
HAZELTON—Paula Jean Ramey, 65, Hazelton, Idaho passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday August 25, 2021. Services will be held at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. with burial following at the Hazelton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Richard B. Roberts
BUHL—A memorial service for Richard will be held at 12:00 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lakes Ln. Buhl. A luncheon will be served at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in Richard’s name to a favorite charity.
