M. Jack Bowman

TWIN FALLS—Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home located at 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID. Following the service, a “Celebration of Life” in Jack’s honor will be at his home. Food will be served along with memories, pictures, and stories of how Jack touched each of our lives.

Robert Merl Dudley

TWIN FALLS—Robert Merl Dudley 69 of Twin Falls passed away at his home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A Celebration to honor his life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Magic Valley Bible Church—204 Main Ave. N. in Twin Falls to celebrate this wonderful man. Arrangements were under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Paula Jean Ramey

HAZELTON—Paula Jean Ramey, 65, Hazelton, Idaho passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday August 25, 2021. Services will be held at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. with burial following at the Hazelton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Richard B. Roberts