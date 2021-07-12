SHOSHONE—A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Community Center, 201 South Beverly Street, Shoshone, Idaho. His remains will be interred at the Shoshone Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Patricia (Hone) Sutterfield

TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Renae Lee

CALDWELL – A Celebration of Life for Renae is planned for July 17th at 3 p.m. 22362 Aura Vista Way in Caldwell Idaho.

Cleo Melvina Morgan Gee