Craig Michael Leavitt
TWIN FALLS / REXBURG—A public viewing will be held Monday, July 12, from 5:30-7:00 p.m., at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rexburg Idaho Stake Center, 845 West 7th South Rexburg, ID 83440. Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com.
Marshall Lee Simcoe
POCATELLO — Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl, with viewing one hour prior to service. A graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Marshall’s name to the local Buhl VFW, c/o Commander Melanie Foster, 121 Eighth Ave. N., Buhl, Idaho, 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marshall’s memorial
Edythe Widmer
KIMBERLY—Viewing will be held Monday July 12th 5pm-7pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. A Celebration of Edythe’s Life will be held Tuesday July 13th at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Arthur James “Jim” Silva
SHOSHONE—A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Community Center, 201 South Beverly Street, Shoshone, Idaho. His remains will be interred at the Shoshone Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Patricia (Hone) Sutterfield
TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Renae Lee
CALDWELL – A Celebration of Life for Renae is planned for July 17th at 3 p.m. 22362 Aura Vista Way in Caldwell Idaho.
Cleo Melvina Morgan Gee
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center, in Oakley with burial to follow in the Oakley Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley and from 10:00- 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Oakley Valley Historical Association POBox 239 Oakley, ID 83346. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Robert Lee Loughmiller
HOLLISTER—Robert Lee Loughmiller, 69, passed away peacefully in the home he shared with his wife, Jamie in Hollister, Idaho. Robert was adamantly opposed to having a traditional funeral service, and to honor his wishes we will instead have a Celebration of Robert’s Life. We will have a potluck dinner barbeque held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at Rogerson Service, 1506 North 2300 East Rogerson, Idaho. Please bring any special stories you would like to share. Thanks in advance to Anita and Rob for taking on such a huge endeavor.
Kenneth E. Jafek
MALTA—Kenneth E. Jafek passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021 at his home in Malta.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho.
George P. Pitcher
JEROME—George P. Pitcher, 78, of Jerome passed away July 4, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Jerome Cemetery. For more details and to share memories with the family, please visit George’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.