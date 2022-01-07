Juan Esparza Dominguez

TWIN FALLS — Juan Esparza Dominguez, 43, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Twin Falls. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. with visitation starting at noon until time of service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls. 208-944-3373 rosenaufuneralhome.com

Steven Bruce Goolsby

GOODING — On December 30, 2021, the world lost a bright light. A funeral service will be held at the Bliss High School Gym on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Steve Goolsby Scholarship fund at Bliss High School. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Billie W. Woodland Hamilton

TWIN FALLS — Billie W. Woodland Hamilton, 92, of Twin Falls, died December 20, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living Center. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Emma Evelyn Green Staley

HAGERMAN — Funeral services for Emma have been changed and will be held at the St. Johns Lutheran Church, 1128 Poplar St., Buhl, on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the viewing starting at 10 a.m. Graveside will conclude at 2:30 p.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery.

Marva Wrigley Christenson

BURLEY — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Marva Wrigley Christenson, left this mortal existence to be reunited with her beloved husband on December 23, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the church. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com — click on the Marva Christenson obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click on the highlighted link.

Clyde Bruce Landreth

HAZELTON — Clyde “Bruce” Landreth, 85, of Hazelton, was reunited with his sweetheart and his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday January 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 531 Middleton Ave., Hazelton, with a viewing beginning at 9 a.m. Grave dedication will conclude at the Hazelton Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bruce’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Cleston Glade Merrell

TWIN FALLS — The heart of our family was called home Monday, January 3, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, at the Hankins LDS Church, 723 Hankins Road N., Twin Falls, at 11 a.m., with viewing available from 10-10:45 that morning. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Mark Nukaya

TWIN FALLS — Mark Nukaya, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away December 28, 2021. Mark will be cremated and a celebration of life ceremony (followed by a gathering of fellowship) will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Please feel free to come prepared to share stories and memories of Mark with his friends and loved ones.

John E. Patterson

TWIN FALLS — John Ernest Patterson passed away on December 16, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls. All are welcome.

Tommy Brent Thornton

TWIN FALLS — Tommy Brent Thornton passed away on December 24, 2021, and the world lost a smile. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday January 8, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Hawley Arvel Harrison Jr.

HEYBURN — Hawley Arvel Harrison Jr. (H.A.) peacefully left us at the age of 96½ at his Minidoka County homestead surrounded by his family. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley, with Jeff Caine officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A live webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Rodger Boyd Woodward

PAUL — Rodger Boyd Woodward, loving husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, fed the horses that he loved for the last time Sunday evening, January 2, 2022. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 127 S. 950 W., Paul, where a viewing will be held from 1 until 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 10, at Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N. 1200 E. Logan, Utah. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

