Mary Louise Levings-Kestler

FILER—Graveside services will be April 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery. Officiated by Bud Liptrap. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Tributes & Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Barbara Ladine Knigge

GOODING—A viewing will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. After the funeral friends and family are invited to come to the Marriott TownePlace Suites at 175 Avenida Del Rio Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301 anytime between 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.